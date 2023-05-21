Littler, Darrell L.



Darrell L. Littler 72, of Springfield, Ohio, a loving husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2023 with his family at his side. He was born in Springfield, on October 28, 1950. After graduating from Springfield South High School, Darrell enlisted with the United States Army, serving time during the Vietnam War. In 1967 Darrell met Rickie Lawson through mutual friends. The two went on to be married and had two daughters, Dawn & Carol. Darrell worked for many years at Navistar. He was a hard worker all his life working many jobs making sure to provide and care for his family. Darrell was a devoted member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church for many years. Darrell leaves a legacy of devotion to his faith and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Rickie Littler, daughters, Dawn (Blair) Whitt & Carol (Clint) Rutroff; his K9 sidekick Betty; grandchildren, Zachary (Brittany) Whitt, Jessie (Karissa) Whitt, Kayla (CJ) Andorfer, Kristen (Jay) Lanum, Cassidi Watts, Andrew Rutroff, Samantha (Drew) Rutroff, Breanna (David) Rader, Matthew (Tierra) Rutroff & Peyton Rutroff; Great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Amontay, Austin, Caden, Avery, Bryson, Loxley, Aubree & Adalyn; sister, Donna Heffner; brothers, Gary (Julia) Littler & Brian (Dawn) Littler; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Darrell was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma Wayman; mother & father in law Chester & Valriea Lawson; brothers, David and Rick Heffner. Visitation will be held at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 Beacon St. Springfield, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 10 am to 12pm with the service to honor Darrell's life to follow at 12pm. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice or Springfield Cancer Center. Expressions of sympathy may be made at richardsraffanddunbar.com



