Livermore (Van Lieshout), Therese



Livermore, Therese Smaxwell (Van Lieshout), age 98, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton with her loving family at her side. She was born June 29, 1925, in Kimberly WI, to Frank and Mayme Van Lieshout. Preceded in death by husbands John Smaxwell and Harry Livermore; son Patrick; brothers John, Joseph and Frank; sisters Marie Gossens, Martha Block, Georgeanna Van Lieshout, Kathryn Prasher, Patricia Harvey. Survived by brother Thomas (Betty) Van Lieshout; brother-in-law Neal Smaxwill, sisters-in-law Marian Smaxwill, Mary Flasch (Dan); children Michael (Carol) Smaxwell, Brownsburg IN; Thomas (Deborah) Smaxwell, Wilmington NC; Mary Dickey, Englewood OH (with whom she lived since 2009); Jeanne (Joseph) Zeek, Tipp City OH; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. She studied at Stritch College and Marquette University. Therese married John Smaxwell on August 28, 1948. Together they raised five children while living in Milwaukee WI, Ft. Wayne IN, Arcadia CA, Louisville KY and Centerville OH. Therese was an elementary school teacher in Louisville and Dayton. John and Therese retired to Florida where she enjoyed political service, golf, and bridge. John died in 1994 and Therese married Harry Livermore in 2004. Following Harry's death, she returned to the Dayton area. Therese enjoyed church worship, playing bridge and time spent with family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd, Englewood) with Father Tony Fortman, C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment will take place at Holy Name Cemetery in Kimberly, Wisconsin at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Paul Church or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



