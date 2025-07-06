Livingston, Julee Ann



Julee Ann Livingston, 56 of Springfield went to be with the lord on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 after her hard fought battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Jenna Munoz; grandchildren, Amelia and Rowen Munoz; parents, Bob and Judy Livingston; sister-in-law, Tina Livingston; niece and nephew, Brooke (RJ) Martinez and David Livingston; as well as numerous special friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00pm  5:00pm on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Life Net Christian Fellowship, Urbana, OH, service beginning at 5:00pm. Services entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOMES, Urbana, OH.



