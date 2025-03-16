Lloyd, Esther

Lloyd (Metzger), Esther Louise "Jodi"



Esther (Jodi) Louise Lloyd (Metzger) age 81, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on March 5, 2025. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Raymond B. Metzger Sr. and Veronica L. Metzger (Grillot). Esther and Thomas "Tim" were married on April 24, 1965.



She was proceeded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tim" Lloyd; three grandchildren, Nolan, Jamie and Jesika Lloyd; one brother, Raymond B. Metzger, Jr.; two sisters, Anna Marie Metzger and Shirley M. Reed ( Metzger).



She is survived by her son, Damon S. Lloyd; two great grandchildren, Jaxon Lloyd and Shiann Lloyd; one brother, John (Cindy) Metzger, two sisters, Kathleen (William) Doyle (Metzger) and Mary (Bill) Lawson (Metzger).



Esther loved helping people with her caring and loving heart. She gave so much of herself.



Her family would like to give a special thank you to Michael and Abby Metzger for the love and caring of Jaxon. Also, a special thanks to Hospice and Oasis for their helping hands to guide our family through this difficult time.



Per Esther's wishes, there will be no services held.



