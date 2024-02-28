Lloyd, Gordon Chester



Gordon Chester Lloyd, age 91, of Monroe, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024. He was born July 13, 1932 in West Liberty, KY, the son of Ellsworth and Hazel (Lykins) Lloyd.



Gordon was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was the chief cost estimator for Voith Paper Company for 39 years. Gordon was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds and The OSU Buckeyes Football. He loved golfing with his grandchildren, enjoyed traveling with his neighbors and going to the Amish Country. He volunteered with his wife at the Treasure Barn at Mt. Pleasant.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sally Lloyd; son-in-law, Carl Roe; sisters, Betty Davis and Barbara Abner.



He is survived by his children, Debbie Roe, Brian (Marsha) Lloyd, Greg (Vanessa) Lloyd, David (Nicole) Lloyd; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and additional family members.



Visitation will be 11:30 am-12:30 pm on Friday, March 1, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 pm with Pastor Brian Morris officiating. Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.



Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or Ohio Living Mount Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, OH 45050.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com