LOBINGIER, Judy Kay



Age 71, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, December 12th, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her husband and son. She worked as a nurse for 40 years, specializing in long term care and industrial nursing. She was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Edward Lobingier, a son Aaron Lobingier. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Vivian Nelson. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19th at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415 by Father Tony Fortman. The family will receive friends Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church in Judy's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

