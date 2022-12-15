dayton-daily-news logo
X

LOBINGIER, Judy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LOBINGIER, Judy Kay

Age 71, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, December 12th, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her husband and son. She worked as a nurse for 40 years, specializing in long term care and industrial nursing. She was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Edward Lobingier, a son Aaron Lobingier. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Vivian Nelson. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19th at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415 by Father Tony Fortman. The family will receive friends Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church in Judy's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
CHANCELLOR, Essie
3
HAROWSKI, Carol
4
Eicholtz, Thomas L.
5
COLE, John
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top