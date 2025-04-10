Lock, James Robert "Jim"



James Robert Lock "Jim", age 78, of Clayton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Jim was born September 27, 1946 to Ralph and Louella (Salsbury) Lock in Dayton, Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his beloved partner in life, Peggy; children Ashley (Steven), April (Don), and Pamela (Chris); 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; special friends Matt, Tommy, Dan, Anthony, and Chris; sisters Audrey and Nancy.



Jim was a Northmont High School graduate. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He worked and retired from GM after 30 years. He served 47 years including time as a Captain of the Randolph Township/Clayton Fire Department and as a Clayton Police Officer. He was a proud owner of Jim Lock Excavating. He was also a member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 15 at the Polk Grove United Church of Christ, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414. Burial will follow in Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Monday, April 14 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Polk Grove United Church of Christ. Online memories of Jim may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



