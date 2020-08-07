LOCKE, David H. David H. Locke, 76, a lifelong resident of Clark County, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in The Ohio Masonic Home, Springfield. David was born February 27, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Howard W. and Maxine (Ripley) Locke. He was a 1962 graduate of Northeastern High School. He then attended the Ohio State University and graduated from Columbus State. He was employed as a real estate agent for many years in Springfield with Pitstick Reality and Link Hellmuth Reality. David was a member of the Central Christian Church, Springfield. He also was a member of the Mechanicsburg Lodge #113 F. & A.M. and the Morning Star Lodge at the Masonic Community. David enjoyed serving his community; he was a Pleasant township trustee for over 30 years, he served on the Clark County Fair Board and was a past president, he served as a 4-H advisor and served on the Clark Landmark Board. David enjoyed farming, gardening, visiting and making new friends; but most of all spending time with his grandchildren. David is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Helen (McConkey) Locke; his son, Brian (Beka) Locke; his grandchildren, Jonathan and Valerie; his sisters, Nancy Locke and Becky (Chris) Colpitts; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda McConkey, George (Kathy) McConkey and Ron (Brenda) McConkey; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends, including special friends, Steve and Linda Fry and Larry and Judy Crisler. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister-in-law, Judy Evans. Private graveside services will be held at the family's convenience in Vernon Asbury Cemetery, Catawba, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Township Fire Department, 10 W Pleasant St, Catawba, OH 43010. Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

