LOCKWOOD, James K. "Jim"

81, of Dayton, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born in Detroit on July 22, 1940, son of the late Ken and Mary (Kozma) Lockwood. Jim attended Wayne State University and proudly served our country, playing French horn in the U.S. Air Force Band. He worked as a computer programming analyst for Ledex, Elder Beerman's, Cap Gemini and Sogeti.

Jim will be remembered for his love and dedication to theatre. An accomplished director, actor and supporter of local theatre companies, he was inducted into the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame in 2008.

Jim is survived by daughter Jennifer, son Jake (Heather), grandchildren Jack and Rosemary, brother Thomas (Annie) Lockwood, girlfriend Jane McBride and former wife Dodie Lockwood.

A celebration of life: The Dayton Playhouse, Saturday, September 4 at 1:00 pm. Masks will be required for entry. Please consider making a donation to a local theatre company in

Jim's honor.

