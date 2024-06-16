LOEFFLER, CHARLES "CHUCK"



CHARLES "CHUCK" R. LOEFFLER, 56, passed away on June 8, 2024. He was born on February 20, 1968, in Springfield, Ohio to his parents William and Emma (Fremder) Loeffler. Chuck was a 1987 graduate of Northeastern High School. Chuck worked at TQ Logistics, and later worked as a truck driver for Klosterman Bread. Chuck was a hard worker and will always be remembered for his drive and dedication to his work. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Garden Acres of Springfield. In his free time, you could find Chuck cheering on the Bengals, taking his grandkids to the thrift store and out for ice cream, and setting up at flea markets to sell antiques, including his specialty: Lionel trains. He enjoyed his companionship with his Basset Hound Bubba Leroy, who he would spoil by giving unlimited treats of Braunschweiger sausages to. Chuck will also always be remembered as the family prankster, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Chuck is survived by his wife of 36 years Tracy (Saunders) Loeffler, children Kristen (Anthony) Arnold and Matthew (Brittany) Loeffler, siblings Paula (Richard) DeWitt and Mary Ann (Gary) Nelson, grandchild Skylar Arnold, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Emma Loeffler, his brother Billy Loeffler, and grandchild Leon William Arnold. To honor Chucks wishes, there will no formal service held & a family BBQ in his memory will be had at a later date, followed by his ashes being released in The Smokies, one of his favorite spots in the world.





