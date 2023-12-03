Loeffler, Mary Barbara

Loeffler (nee Gagle), Mary Barbara

Mary Barbara Loeffler (née Gagle), 81, passed away on November 17, 2023. Memorial mass will be held on Saturday, December 9th at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. For full obituary, see www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) assisting the family.

