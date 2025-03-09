Loeffler, Sharon

Loeffler (Vocke), Sharon A.
Age 82 of Fairfield, OH passed away on February 24, 2025. Survived by her children, Christy (Steve) Napoleon, Susie (Michael) Finan, and Matt (Felicia) Loeffler; 9 grandchildren; and 3 brothers. Visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH on April 12, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Full Obituary and condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Fairfield, OH
45014