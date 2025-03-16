Loffer, Patricia A. "Pat"



age 86 passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025. She was born December 14, 1938 to the late Joseph and Dorothy Donegan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James. Pat is survived by her sons, James A. and his wife Debra and David S. and his wife Leanne; 7 grandchildren, Matthew Hillard, Mary Conidaris, Nicholas, Zachary, Jane, Edie, and Mae Loffer; and 7 great grandchildren. Services will be held 11am Saturday, Mar 22, 2025 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SISCA. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



