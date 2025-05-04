LOGAN, Ann B.



Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 19, 2025. Retired employee of General Motors. She is survived by lifetime companion Tommy Stokes Sr., daughter Tameisha Stokes and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 9, 2025, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr. Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation 12 p.m.  1 p.m. Interment West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



