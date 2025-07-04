logan, Raymond "Ray"



Raymond "Ray" Logan, 90, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Memorial Hospital of Marysville surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born on June 11, 1935, in Warnock, KY to the late Harlan and Ida Mae (Brown) Logan. Ray was a man who lived life with enthusiasm, a love for the outdoors, and a deep appreciation for friendship and family. Almost every morning he could be found at his favorite diner, Mixin's N Fixin's. Ray especially loved going fishing, whether it was with his buddies on trips to Minnesota and Michigan or on cherished annual outings with his family to Cheboygan, Michigan. Ray had a passion for sports-golf, baseball, and fast pitch softball-and made countless friends over the years while both playing and officiating. One of his proudest memories was playing baseball for the Army while stationed in Germany. Ray never met a stranger; his warm personality and endless stories made everyone feel welcome. After retiring from Navistar, he embraced a new role as "Ranger Ray," working at various golf courses, with his final post at Darby Creek. He loved going for drives, often reminiscing about the good old days, always ready with a tale to share and a smile to offer. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Bonnie, whom he married on November 25, 1959; daughters, Kelly (Rick) Weber, Rae Ann Logan; grandson, Derrick Weber; bonus grandchildren, Bryant (Nikki) Weber, Michael (Elayna) Weber, Jaime (Ray) Collins, and Chase (Alexandra) Weber; 9 bonus great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Spangler; brother-in-law, Tom Paradis; sister-in-law, Margarita Dillon; special niece, Angie (Danny) Barr; as well as nieces and nephews, Sheila, Lisa, Debbie, Jeff and Karena. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Dozer; niece and nephew, Tim and Teresa Dozer; brothers-in-law, Everett Spangler and John Dillon; sister-in-law, Beverly (Dillon) Paradis; in-laws, Helen and Carmel Dillon. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-5:00PM on Sunday July 6,2025 in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 7, 2025, in the funeral home with Pastor Lisa Atchison officiating. Burial will follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery, South Vienna, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsburg Fire Department; 18 N. Main Street, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



