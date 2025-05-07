Logsdon, Mary

Logsdon (nee Colwell), Mary Louise



Age 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her 5 daughters on May 5, 2025. She is survived by her 5 daughters and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, a sister-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Bud Logsdon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 7600 Princeton Glendale Road, Liberty Township, OH, 45011 with Pastor Jeff Raker and Pastor Tim Goodman officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Middletown and Cornerstone Church in Liberty Township, Ohio. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com .



