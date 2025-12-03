Lois Arvin

Arvin (Peace), Lois Ann



Lois Ann Arvin, age 88 of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2025. She was born February 20, 1937 in Harlan County, Kentucky, one of 11 children to the late Edward and Helen (Cameron) Peace. Lois is survived by her loving children, Lee (Karen) Arvin, Tammy (Chet) Patton, Phillip Arvin, Edward (Erin) Arvin, Dan (Rochelle) Arvin, Linda Castex, Rhonda (Kenny) Finch, Kathy (Mike) Pace, and David (Katina) Arvin, grandchildren, Joshua, Jason, Jessica, Stephanie, Justin, Korey, Tiffany, Danielle, Scott, Joey, Jennifer, Jackie, Brandon, Austin, Ashleigh, Mikey, Kaleb, Sara, and Sydnee, 6 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister, Lucille Peace, brother-in-law, Junior (Mava) Arvin, sisters-in-law, Brenda Casey and Corinne Short, special cousin, Butch (Jean) Williams, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Elmer Arvin, 9 siblings, and son-in-law, Jimmie Castex. Lois was a devoted wife and mother. Being a homemaker and raising her 9 children was her greatest pleasure. She was a faithful member of the Abundant Life Church, Springfield. Lois led Sunday School at the church and enjoyed going to the local nursing homes to read the bible to residents. Church activities were some of her favorite things to do, as well as spending time with her beloved kids and grandkids. Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 5, 2025 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Larry Moore. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





