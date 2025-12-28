Lois Drodge

Drodge (Kinzig), Lois A.



DRODGE, Lois A. (Kinzig), age 93, of Tipp City, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2025. Lois was born in Springfield, Ohio and moved many times throughout her childhood. She graduated in 1950 from Peabody High School in Pittsburgh, PA; in 1952 she graduated from the Stenotype School of Pittsburgh and worked for Alcoa. After starting her family, Lois was involved in many activities in the community; she was a Campfire Girls' Troop Leader, volunteered at Barneys (now Dayton Children's Hospital), worked at the voting polls and volunteered for ten years at the Miami Valley Women's Center. In 1980 Lois graduated from Sinclair Community College and became a Certified Respiratory Therapist at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, retiring after 19 years of service due to her first of two battles with cancer. Lois was a longtime member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church. She was a caregiver on SGUMC mission trips to Haiti and to the Dominican Republic where she administered respiratory treatments and assisted in the dental lab.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Jack; parents, Louis & Betty Kinzig; half-sister, Geraldine and brothers-in-law, Jerry and Don & sisters-in-law, Gloria and Janet. She is survived by her children, Dan & Terrilynn Drodge, Cindy & Tony Redolfi, Sandy & Bob Beck; grandchildren, Hadley (Seth) Graham, Kaylyn Drodge, Jenieva (Benson) Athey, Kara Redolfi, Andrea (Dr. Sunishka) Wimilawanza, Rachael Redolfi, Jonathan Redolfi, Michael Redolfi, Casey Beck, Andrew (Katie) Beck and Hannah Beck; 9 great-grandchildren; several beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Friday, January 2, 2026 at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Road with Pastor Bonnie Loudner officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 Noon until service time at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church Missions, Boys Town, or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.



