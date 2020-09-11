X

LONG, Jerry

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

LONG, Jerry L. Jerry L. Long, age 83, left this earth into the presence of God on Sept. 5th, 2020. Jerry lived life to the fullest until becoming ill with COVID-19 on August 15th. To know Jerry was to know he loved the Lord & he "walked the walk". He attended Trinity Missionary Church for years. He also frequented Beacon St. Church. His center focus was always on his family. He was a great father. Many of Phoebe's friends would tell her they wished he was their Dad due to seeing the bond that Jerry & Phoebe had. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Phoebe Long; his sister, JoAnn Brown, and his aunt, Rosemary Lamprect. Survivors include daughter, Phoebe (Raymond) Grayson; grandsons, Elijah Jerry Lee Grayson, Joshua McMann (& family) & great-grandson, Brendan Fuller (& family); sisters, Nancy (Ron) Turner, Rosemary (Tom) Bowling; brother, Jack Long; numerous nieces/nephews/cousins. In his younger days, Jerry loved hunting, racing field trial dogs, Kings Island (esp log rides), bowling, traveling, going to the Moose & Eagles. After 35 yrs. he retired from International. Jerry loved sports of all kinds. The Steelers, Browns, OSU, Nascar's Kyle Busch & horse racing were his favorites. He loved playing on 2 euchre teams weekly among playing w/family for fun. He was a member of the Union Club & enjoyed going there every morning w/ Jack. Due to COVID-19, there will be graveside services only for family/close friends at Rose Hill Cemetery on Sept. 12th, at 11 am. Please practice social distancing & mask wearing in respect to Jerry; no one knows the suffering/pain/grief one goes through until they have someone they love die from COVID. Arrangements entrusted to the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.