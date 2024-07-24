Long, Lois Jean



Lois Jean Long age 92 formerly of Hamilton, Ohio passed away July 15, 2024. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield on Thursday July 25, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



