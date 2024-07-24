Long, Lois

Long, Lois Jean

Lois Jean Long age 92 formerly of Hamilton, Ohio passed away July 15, 2024. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield on Thursday July 25, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

