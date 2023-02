LONG, Michael E.



Age 73, of Union, departed this life Monday, February 6, 2023. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Services 12 PM, Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Rhema Lighthouse Church, 3271 Glen Helen Rd., Dayton, OH 45406. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



