LONG, Paul A.



age 82, of Centerville, OH passed away on Sunday May 7, 2023. Paul's family would like to thank the staff at Kettering Medical Center's Emergency room and surgical ICU for the excellent care they provided. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dayton Humane Society. Full obituary can be found by visiting www.routsong.com.