Longo, Edward

Beloved husband of the late Norma A. Longo (nee Lancaster). Dear father of Chuck Longo, Karen (Steve) Robbe, Jim (Christy) Longo and Pat (Emmy) Longo. Grandfather of Mandy (Doug) LaRue, Valerie (Jared) Peterson, Nick (Anne) Robbe, Annie Longo, and Brian Longo. Great-grandfather of Abbie, Noelle and Jack LaRue, Reese, Nora, Jude and Nicholas Robbe. Brother of Burke (the late Gale) Ahrens and the late Judy (David) Trendler. Brother-in-law of Lynn (Sandy) Lancaster. Son of the late Edward and Margaret Longo Sr. Son-in-law of the late Charles and Mabel Lancaster. Passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the age of 88. Visitation will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton-Mason Rd., Liberty Twp., on Monday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com



