LONGO, Norma

LONGO (nee Lancaster), Norma A.



Beloved wife of Edward C. Longo Jr. for 64 years. Dear mother of Chuck Longo, Karen (Steve) Robbe, Jim (Christy) Longo and Pat (Emmy) Longo. Grandmother of Mandy (Doug) LaRue, Valerie (Jared Peterson) Robbe, Nick (Anne) Robbe, Annie Longo and Brian Longo. Great-grandmother of Abbie & Noelle LaRue, Reese, Nora and Jude Robbe. Sister of Lynn (Sandy) Lancaster and the late Charlotte Lancaster. Sister-in-law of Burke Ahrens and the late Gale Ahrens and the late Judy & David Trendler. Also survived by 6 nieces and nephews. Aunt of the late Kris Argus. Daughter of the late Charles and Mabel Lancaster. Daughter-in-law of the late Edward and Margaret Longo. Passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at the age of 84. Visitation will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton-Mason Rd., Liberty Twp., on Wednesday, September 21st from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

