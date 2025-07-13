Longworth, John C.



LONGWORTH, John C., 73, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Oakwood Village. He was born October 18, 1951, in Tazewell, TN the son of the late Charlie Clyde and Eula (Fleeman) Longworth. John served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He later worked as a mechanic in Springfield and Dayton for NTB, Midas and Monroe. Survivors include his fiancé, Bonnie Funderburg; two daughters and spouses, Jennifer (Omar) Ahmad and Melissa (Oved) Escalante; six grandchildren, Tori, Aaliyah, Seth and Sarah Ahmad and Adam and Ayden Escalante; two siblings, Nate (Pam) Longworth, Columbus, OH and Patsy (David) Baker, South Carolina and two nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his only son, John A. Longworth and a brother, Bob Longworth. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in Cave Springs Cemetery, Tazewell, TN. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com