Lookabaugh, Kimberly

Lookabaugh (Smith), Kimberly Ann



Kimberly Ann (Smith) Lookabaugh, age 51, died peacefully on June 12, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. Kim was born in Springfield on December 16, 1973 to Kenneth and Sondra (McNelly) Smith. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who touched the lives of all who knew her, Kim is lovingly survived by her husband, Matt Lookabaugh; son, Conner; daughter, Shelby; and beloved grandson, Zhi'Mier Johnson. She leaves behind brothers Lee Harris, Chad Harris, and Brian Harris, sister Missy McNelly, mother-in-law Kaye Hartley and father-in-law Barry Lookabaugh. Kim also leaves many nieces, nephews, and dear friends, including special friends Cindy Brown and Kourtney Gallagher. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 21st, at 3:00 pm at 602 Railroad Street, Springfield, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com