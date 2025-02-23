LOONEY, GILES "ART"



Giles Arthur Looney, 92, of Springfield, Ohio passed away at home on February 16, 2025 from Congestive Heart Failure. He was born on March 3, 1932 in Camp Creek, Ohio just south of Waverly. Art was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Rosella Louise Looney who died in 2006. They raised seven children: Sherry (Bill) Coy of Springfield, Joe (Linda) Mills (deceased) , Sue (Charlie) Knox (deceased) , Melanie (Paul) Cooper of Springfield, Tom (deceased) (Cheryl Skinner) Mills of Springfield, Chris (Sue) Looney of La Rue and Cindy (Tim) Hook of Cuyahoga Falls. They have 15 grandchildren (one deceased Lisa Michelle), 21 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. Art was also close to his siblings Maggie (Bill) Cutlip (deceased), Della (Francis) Dunham (deceased), Faye (Willie) Emmons (deceased), Elsie (Don) Knotts of Springfield, John (Pat-deceased) Looney of Springfield and a brother James who preceded him in death along with many loved nieces and nephews. Art moved to Springfield with his family when he was in seventh grade. He graduated from Lawrenceville High School in 1950 and joined the Marine Corps to serve in the Korean War, earning a Purple Heart award in 1951. He served the rest of his enlistment as an Honor Guard for President Truman in Key West until 1953. He returned to Springfield, took a job at International Harvester, met Rose and married in 1956. They raised their family until he retired in 1988. After he retired, he worked with his cousin Clyde helping neighbors and friends do improvements to their homes. Art was a gifted carpenter by trade. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, horse racing and hunting with his Beagle hounds. He also cared for his wife Rose who had Alzheimer's, visiting her almost daily for four years in St. John's Nursing Home and made sure she had company and a good meal. He was a lifetime member of the Mason's Anthony Lodge in Springfield. Art's sense of humor, kindness, wisdom, unconditional love and support will be missed by everyone who knew him. He lived his life with humility, honor and a deep love for his family and country. Visiting hours will be Monday, February 24, 2025 from 1 to 2 PM at Littleton's Funeral Home with a service to be held after, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Art's honor. To view his tribute video, send flowers, or leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com