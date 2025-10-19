Loren Biehl

Biehl, Loren David



Loren D. Biehl age 61 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Tuesday October 14, 2025 at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 18, 1964 the son of William C. and Marie (DeMartino) Biehl Jr. Loren had worked as a machinist for Honeywell and later Omni Systems of West Chester, Ohio.



Survivors include a sister, Barbara Biehl and husband Brendan Mitchell; a brother William C. (Julie) Biehl III; 2 nieces, Rose (Kendyl) Grover, and Madeline Mitchell; a nephew, Billy Biehl; other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday October 22, 2025 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00am-11:00am Wednesday October 22, 2025 in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Badin High School Annual Fund. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





