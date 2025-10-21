Gault, Loretta



Loretta Gault, age 90, of Seven Mile, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2025, at the Woodlands of Hamilton. She was born on September 20, 1935, in Viper, Kentucky, to the late John and Goldie (Engle) Cornett. Loretta was the beloved wife of the late Gerald Gault and a devoted mother to her children: Thomas Lee Gault (fiancée Laura Conn), Tim Gault (Dena), and Kathy Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Gault (Denise); daughter-in-law, Karen Gault; and son-in-law, Mark Reynolds. A proud and loving grandmother, Loretta leaves behind ten grandchildren: Jeremiah, Zachary, Courtney, Heath, Halee, Amber, Jacob, Joshua, Andrew and Noah. She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Mia, Evie, Harper, Samuel, Logan, Amelia, Charlie, and Jaxon. Loretta is survived by her siblings, Herschel Cornett (Sandy) and Marleen Wells (Kenny), and is fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Frank, George, Bill, Roger, Wallace, and June Cornett. Loretta was previously employed with the Edgewood School District for over 29 years. Loretta was an avid fan of Elvis Presley, country music, and gospel. She enjoyed spending time talking with her friends Audrey Hood, Sally Smith, and Elaine Matre. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Loretta's life during visitation on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, with a funeral ceremony immediately following at 6:00 PM. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Webb-Noonan.com.



