Miller, Loretta Marie



Loretta Marie Miller passed from this earth into heaven on Tuesday, February 17,2026 after a brief illness while living in Sarasota, FL. She was 93. Loretta was born and raised in Mansfield, OH, where she met her husband, Neil H. Miller. After getting married they moved to Springfield, OH where they worked and raised their family. Loretta is preceded in death by her husband Neil in 2014, parents Floyd and Vina Bowers, brother Floyd Bowers Jr and sister Gwendolyn Clark. The most important part of her life was her family, including three daughters Nelia Miller, Melanie (David) Gauthier and Julie Sea, and three sons Kevin (Beth Ann), Thomas (Gabriella) and Nolan Miller. She had 11 beloved grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, plus two on the way. Loretta also had many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles as part of her large close-knit family. Loretta was a longtime member of Story-Hypes United Methodist Church and later High Street United Methodist Church. She and her husband had a strong Christian faith and strove to instill these values in their children. The Celebration of Life for Loretta Miller will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 11:30 AM at Jackson Lytle & Lewis. 2425 N Limestone St, Springfield, OH. Visitation will be prior to the service, 10AM-11:30AM. The family plans a private burial. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, she has requested they be made to Operation Smile.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com