Lorna Schoenberger

Schoenberger, Lorna Lou



Lorna Lou (Stauble) Schoenberger (age 90) of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 15, 2026, surrounded by family. Lorna was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 4, 1935, to the late Edward and Alberta (Deis) Stauble. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Lester Homan, sister-in-law, Judy (Schoenberger) Wuerstl, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lorna was preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Jack" Schoenberger, sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Alan Twehues, sister, Elizabeth Homan, brother-in-law, Michael Schoenberger, sister-in-law, Jerri (Schoenberger) Gingrich and niece, Beth Holt.



Lorna was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Church in Miamisburg, Ohio. She was an amazing Aunt and loved helping her sisters raise their 13 children. She was a very talented artist and enjoyed taking classes to learn various types of painting and abstract art. Lorna and her late husband, Jack, owned and operated their own successful business, J. N. Schoenberger & Associates, for many years. After selling their business, Lorna worked at Sinclair Community College. She volunteered at the Miamisburg Community Center, Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, U.S. Air Force Museum, Dayton Convention Center, and the Germantown MetroPark. She and Jack hosted many Farewell-to-Summer breakfasts at the Germantown Park, inviting family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 a.m., with Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St, Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miamisburg Community Center - Senior Adult Club, 305 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342.



