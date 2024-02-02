Lough, Walter

Obituaries
X

Lough, Walter Hugh

Walter Hugh Lough, age 75 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024. He was born on July 31, 1948, in LaFollette, TN. Walter was employed with General Motors in Moraine where he retired in 1993.

Walter is survived by his loving wife Joyce (Riggs) Lough; 2 daughters, 5 stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and 1 great grandson on the way.

Visitation February 4 in LaFollette. Service February 5 with interment to follow. Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Funeral Home Information

Martin Wilson Funeral Home - LaFollette

700 West Central Avenue

LaFollette, TN

37766

