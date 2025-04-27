Loughman, Norman W.



Norman W. Loughman, age 93, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood, Ohio.



He was born on November 9, 1931, at home near Pleasant Hill, Ohio to Harry and Treva (Sharp) Loughman. Norman attended Newton Local Schools and graduated in 1949. In high school, Norman was an FFA member and a cast member of his senior class play. Into his 90s, he still kept in contact with his remaining classmates and could easily name his entire class. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War (1951-1955) and was stationed at Hickman Air Force Base, on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. When his superiors discovered that Norman did not smoke or drink, he was assigned as a bartender in the officer's club. With this duty came the ability to wear civilian clothing and have a private barrack. He often said, "Well, someone had to do it." At age 90, Norman was part of the Honor Flight from Dayton to Washington, DC.



Norman was married to Dolores (Miller) for 27 years until her untimely death. They had two sons, Bryan Loughman and Rick Loughman. As a family, they helped Dolores's parents build and maintain Miller's Trailer Park, West Milton. He was later married to Connie (Flory) for 37 years. Norman and Connie were member of the West Milton Senior Citizens along with the Vandalia Senior Citizens. In retirement, they traveled extensively, including all 50 states, most states more than once, along with 6 cruises and Costa Rica.



Norman looked up to his brother, Marvin Loughman, who was 14 years older and enjoyed helping Marvin farm. He was a member of the Potsdam Church of the Brethern since childhood and attended there until his health no longer permitted. Norman worked at NCR for 12 years and General Motors for 25 years.



Norman is preceded in death by his parents, brother, first wife, second wife and two sons. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Annette (Hoffman) Loughman; step children Julie (Scott) Sease, David (Mary) Ditmer, Dan (Kathleen) Ditmer; 5 grandchildren; 11 step grandchildren; many great grandchildren; cousin Shirley Richard and lifelong friends, Duane and Joyce Ann Weikert.



A special thank you to the staff at Cypress Pointe, Englewood for the love and care shown to Norman over the past two and a half years.



The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Monday, April 28, 2025 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg, OH. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. Co. Rd. 25 A, Troy, OH. Online memories of Norman may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



