LOUGHRIDGE, Jeane E.

75, of Springfield, died unexpectedly on December 28, 2021, outside of Atlanta, GA. She was born November 14, 1946, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of John and Phyllis (Gephart) McMullen. Jeane lived in Fountain Hills, Arizona, for many years where she worked as a real estate agent for Century 21, was a member of Chamber of Commerce and an active member of the community and later retired from Fort McDowell Casino in Arizona as Director of Food and

Beverage. Jeane was a member of the Elks #51. Survivors include one son, Carey Meredith, of Springfield, one sister, Mickie (Paul) Bradshaw of Springfield, Niece Tami (Bob)

Arnold of Springfield, and many nieces, great-nieces, great-great-niece and nephews and close relationships she loved as family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Robert Loughridge. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14th, 4-7pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. An Elks Service will take place at the conclusion of the visitation.

