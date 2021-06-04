LOVE, Eric D.



Age 62, of Washington, DC, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



