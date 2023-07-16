Loveless, Mattie M.



Age 98, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



