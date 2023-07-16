X

Loveless, Mattie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Loveless, Mattie M.

Age 98, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Reemelin, Trudy
2
Tunney, James
3
Pultz, Dorothy
4
Chesen, Jonah
5
Bennett, Argie
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top