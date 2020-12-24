LOWRY, Donna J.



Age 91 of Huber Heights, OH; formerly of Medway, OH, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Laurels of Huber Heights. Born March 9, 1929, in Dayton, OH, to John



Lester and Catherine Cecelia (Doerfler) Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents;



husband, Keith A. Lowry in May, 2020; brothers, Robert, Lester, Harold, Richard & James Smith; and sisters, Alice Hahn, Mildred Johnson, Dorothy Fowler, Emma Poling, Shirley Miller & Janet Luneka. Donna is survived by her daughters, Kathie (Frank) Perri, of Tipp City, OH, Diane (Jim) Hassler, of Beavercreek, OH, and Jennifer (Kenny) Lake, of South Vienna, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dean (Lori) Perri, of Shelbyville, KY, Ted (Maureen) Perri, of Las Vegas, NV,



Jennifer (Jamshid) Moradmand, of Dayton, OH, Jeff (Lisa)



Mesaros, of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Travis Lake, of Key West, FL; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Perri, Maziar Moradmand & Cameron Mesaros.



Donna worked for Ohio Bell before opening her own child care business from her home in Medway and later retired in Huber Heights. She was known as the "Coffee Lady" at



Premier Health.



Private family services have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME. Burial in Medway Cemetery.


