Loy, Rheta

Loy (Hoffman), Rheta Lucille



Rheta Lucille (Hoffman) Loy, age 93 of Springfield, Ohio passed away March 21, 2025 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 7, 1931 to the late Frank and Alverna Hoffman. Rheta is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, James "Jim" Loy, children, Brad Loy and Kim (Loy) Powell, grandchildren, Brandi (Jason) Levi, Kyle Moorman, Kalan Knapp, and Andrew Loy, great-grandchildren, Brittanie, Megan, Levi, Aubrey, and Evan, brother and sister-in-law, James and Bonnie Hoffman, sister, Alice Faye Carrico, and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, James Allen Loy, brothers, Roger and Ralph (Barbara), sisters, Ruth Thomas, Virgie Clester, and Betty (Bill) Bryant. Rheta was a member of the Lawrenceville Church of God and Maiden Lane Church of God for several years. She worked for Ohio Bell and retired as an operator. Following her time at Ohio Bell, she worked as a secretary/aid at Northwestern Schools and a secretary for Dr. Townsend. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle Lewis Life Celebration Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Children's Hospital in Rheta's honor.





