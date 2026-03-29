LTC Hoffman

HOFFMAN, LTC Lawrence W. (USA Ret.)



age 80, of Kettering, OH passed away on March 22, 2026, with his wife of 58 years by his side. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am the following day, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, OH 45429, with Fr. Dan Meyer officiating. Internment will be in the Dayton National Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Army Emergency Relief (AER). For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



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