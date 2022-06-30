LUCAS, Elbert N.



87, of Middletown passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 19, 2022, in Greenfield, Indiana. Known as "Bub" or "Bubby" to many, he was born on October 4, 1934, in Dry Fork, KY. After retiring from Stone Container, he enjoyed fishing, playing checkers, watching his beloved Cincinnati Reds and WWE Wrestling. His favorite past times were attending his great-grandsons sporting events and spending time with family and friends.



Elbert is survived by his granddaughter, Kelli (Jason) Morris; grandsons, Tim (Vanessa) Lucas, Jay Mattingly, and Michael Lucas; 4 great-grandsons, Kyle, Luke, and Drew Morris and Isaiah Lucas; daughter-in-law, Lynn Lucas; close family friends, Mark, Molly, and Daniel Mattingly; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Namon and Sadie Lucas; wife of 57 years, Loreta Lucas; daughters, Rose Mary and Sadie Theresa, and son, Tim Lucas; one sister, Mae Miller; brothers, Ernest, Elmer, Edd, Estill, Eli, and Estes Lucas; sisters-in-law, Helen, Eileen, and Sandra as well as 3 brothers-in-law, Ted, Dale, and Russel Miller.



Graveside service officiated by Brad Mattingly will be held at noon on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Boulevard, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

