Lucille Mendenhall

Mendenhall, Lucille Marie "Lucy"



Lucille Marie Mendenhall, fondly known as Lucy, passed away on October 18, 2025, at the Wellington of Dayton. Born on June 22, 1936, in Piqua, Ohio, Lucille's life was a testament to warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for her family and friends. Lucy dedicated much of her life to her career as a Proof Machine Operator for First National Bank. Her professionalism and commitment were evident in every task she undertook, contributing to the lives of those around her. A proud graduate of Patterson Co-op High School, Lucille carried the values of community and kindness throughout her life. She was often described as the neighborhood mother, a nurturing figure who ensured the well-being of everyone in her orbit. Her spirit was characterized by her giving nature; she was known for her kindness and compassion in every interaction. Lucille had a passion for literature, delighting in diverse genres and immersing herself in the worlds found within pages. An animal lover at heart, she found joy in nature and all its creatures. In addition, she enjoyed trips to the casino, relishing the thrill of the games and the companionship they brought. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Susan L. (Mike) Morrissey; son, Michael L. Mendenhall; and five cherished grandchildren, Lisa Morrissey, Amy Morrissey, Matt Neidert, Christy McIntosh, and Jessi (Devin) Hipp. Her legacy continues through her seven great-grandchildren, Liam York, Madeline York, Luke McIntosh, Elane McIntosh, Caleb Hipp, Anna Hipp, and Finley Hipp. Lucy is also remembered fondly by numerous family and friends who were touched by her kindness and generosity. The family would like to extend love and special thanks to Stephen O'Neill for his love and support over the years. Lucille is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Mendenhall; her husband of 69 years, Hilbert Louis Mendenhall, Jr.; and her parents, Marie and Frank Hershey. She is also reunited with her sisters, Caroline Evans and Miriam Hecker. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to True Care Health Services, the Wellington of Dayton, and Day City Hospice for their exceptional care. A visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio, on October 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. The family invites all who knew and loved Lucy to join them in celebrating her incredible life.



