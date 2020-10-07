Ludlow, Marilyn

LUDLOW (nee Dorna), Marilyn J. Age 90. Resident of the Springfield Masonic Community, died October 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH. 45230, on Friday, October 9th at 12 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 11 am to 12 pm. Please go to www.tpwhite.com for the complete obituary.

