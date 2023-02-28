LUDWICK, Michael E.



Michael E. Ludwick, 78, of Medway, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born on November 18, 1944, in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Mary and Ray Ludwick. Mike graduated from York Catholic High School in York, PA, after graduation he went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his service he joined Bethel Township and W.P.A.F.B. Fire Dept., during that time he taught at Sinclair in the Fire Science Program. He graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor's degree. He retired as District Chief from W.P.A.F.B and as Chief from Bethel Twp. Fire after 32 years. Over the years he also worked part-time at the Greene County Career Center, Beavercreek F.D., and the Dayton Art Institute. He was a member of Mary, Help of Christians Church in Fairborn and the Knights of Columbus Council 3724. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Judy Sopiarz; brothers Bill Reese and Ken Ludwick; and granddaughter Hannah Ludwick. Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years Barbara (Lakota) Ludwick; sons Christopher (Tammy Wise) Ludwick, Brian (Anna Hounshell) Ludwick and Daniel Ludwick; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 3-6pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:00am at Mary, Help of Christians Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Township Fire Dept., Clark County, OH. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



