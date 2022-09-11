Luehrs, Lawrence L.

LUEHRS, Jr., Lawrence L. "Larry"



Age 88, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Luehrs III (Sandy) and his parents, Anna (Litkowski) and Lawrence L. Luehrs Sr. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann (Bookhamer) Luehrs; his son, Gregory (Shonda) Luehrs; and by his brothers Richard Luehrs, William Luehrs, Eugene (Barbara) Luehrs and Robert Luehrs. He was a member of IBEW Electricians Local 82 for 70 years where he ran a successful contracting business until his retirement. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00am Friday, September 16th at St. Leonard Center Chapel in Centerville. The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 11:00am prior to Mass at the chapel. Burial will be 1:00pm Tuesday, September 20th at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

