LUFF, Phillip Allen



Age 75 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 3, 1948, the son of Lawrence and Dorothy (Wellinghoff) Luff.



Phil served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.



Phil was a successful entrepreneur who founded and operated Luff & Fedders Electric, a Hamilton based commercial electrical contracting company. His ability to design electrical systems that were functional works of art was well known within the industrial community. He had a love of reading and learning that made him an excellent businessman and conversationalist. His quick wit and laugh were standouts and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Survivors include his children, Ethan (Kori) Luff and Jessie (Clint) Conner; mother of his children, Leslie L. Luff; grandchildren, Noah Luff, Gretchen, Dean and Robert Conner; siblings, Steven (Ruth), Larry (Barb), Michael (Karen), David (Lucy), Jeff (Linda) Luff, Kathy (Bob) Appenzeller, and Eileen Luff.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his longtime companion JoAnn Walsh.



Funeral services will be held at 12noon Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 9:00am-12noon Tuesday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



