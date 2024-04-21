Luger, John K.



LUGER, John K.



Age 86 passed away Friday, April 12, 2024 at Spring Hills Singing Woods.



John was born to the late John E. and Ruth (Kurtz) Luger on December 28,1937 in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1956. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, watching golf, playing the lottery, and cheering on the Cleveland Browns.



John was preceded in death by his wife Beverly (Bloom) Luger, sister Phyllis Bull, and brother-in-law George Bull. He is survived by his stepchildren Michael Kanorr and Lori (Steve) Cope; grandchildren Chris (Rebecca) Cope, Brenna (Ryan) Ullery, James and Caleb Meadowcroft; 7 great-grandchildren; Nephew John Bull; Sister- in- laws Donna James and Debi Bloom.



John donated his remains to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University. The family will hold a private service with interment at Woodland Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org.



