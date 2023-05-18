Luke, Phyllis

Luke (Patton), Phyllis Patricia



Phyllis Patricia Luke (née Patton), a loving, giving woman, passed away peacefully May 16, 2023, at the age of 86. Born in New Lexington, Ohio, she was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Hillis Patton, and her father, Francis Vernon Patton, and her beloved husband, Theodore Edward Luke. She is survived by her five devoted children and their spouses/loved ones: Jennifer Arnett (James Arnett), Kenneth Luke (Gretchen), Susan Sauter (Keith), Thomas Luke (Joyce), and Gregory Luke (Barb); by her cherished grandchildren Zachary Arnett, Sarah Arnett, Jordin Ravichandra, Kenneth Luke, Jr., Kyle Espy, Audrey Sauter, Lauren Sauter, Megan West, Chris Luke, and Mark Luke; her precious seven great-grandchildren; her brother Michael Patton (Carol) and his children, Matthew and Alicia; and by numerous cousins in Perry County, Ohio, and Buckeye Lake. Phyllis took pride and joy from her extensive family and her generous circle of friends, which included former schoolmates, lifelong companions, friends of friends, and old and new neighbors. She loved children, her own and others', and she would never let a child do without if she could provide. She was loyal to her church, St. Paul Catholic Church, and her community, and she was a tender caregiver to her older relatives. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Fr. Tony Fortman, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Paul Catholic Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

