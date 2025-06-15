LUKJANOVS, Inge



Inge Lukjanovs, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 9, 2025, in Frankfort, Kentucky, surrounded by the love and care of her family. She was 94 years old. Born in Danzig, Poland, on January 4, 1931, Inge's life was a remarkable journey of strength, resilience, and love. After surviving the hardships of World War II and fleeing war-torn Poland, she, husband Gregory and two children immigrated to the United States in 1951, building a new life in Dayton, Ohio. It was there she raised her family with unwavering devotion, alongside her late husband, Reverend Gregory Lukjanovs. Inge was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Lukjanovs; sons, Ronald and Gregory; grandson, Ryan and son-in-law retired KY State Trooper Glen Walton. Her legacy continues through the lives of her loving children: daughters Xenia Walton (Frankfort, KY), Rosemarie Cox (Bonnieville, KY), and Debra Lukjanovs (Dayton, OH); sons and spouses Michael and Judy Lukjanovs (Huber Heights, OH), Stephen and Barb Lukjanovs (Dayton, OH), and David and Laurie Lukjanovs (Springfield, OH); and daughters-in-law Deb Lukjanovs (Kettering, OH) and Ellen Lukjanovs (Miamisburg, OH). She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild each of whom brought her great joy and pride. Inge will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She was a woman of deep compassion and generosity, who met life with grace, strength, and humor-even in her final days. A woman of unwavering faith, Inge held a strong belief in God, which guided her throughout her life and was the foundation of her love, kindness, and resilience. Her warm spirit, sharp wit, and unshakable love for her family left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her life was a testament to endurance, belief in God, and the boundless strength of a mother's love. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. A visitation for Inge will be held Wednesday, June 18, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, OH 45432. A funeral service will occur at 12:00pm. A graveside service will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens.



