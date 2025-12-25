Morgan, Lula Mae



Age 95 was born June 13, 1930 in Washington County, MS. She was oldest of seven siblings to the late Andrew & Clara Atkins. Lula graduate from Simmons High School in 1949. Upon her high school graduation, Lula matriculated to Alcorn AM College in Lorman, MS. In 1953 Lula received a Bachelor in Home Economic. After graduation she moved to Dayton, OH. Lula was employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a data analyst. She dedicated 20+ years to her work.



Lula Morgan preceded in death by her parents Clara & Andrew Atkins, her brother Andrew Atkins Jr., her sister Ethel Brown and her daughter Denise K Morgan. She leaves to cherish her memories, her three sisters Thelma L. Giles of Greenville, MS., Genola Clark of Havre de Grace, MD; Margaret ( Samuel) Jackson of Yellow Springs; OH, one brother Willie Atkins of Chicago, IL; Daughter Sandra J Morgan of Dayton, OH and son Thomas Morgan of Columbus, OH. Three grandsons Jermaine, Antione, Darnell Morgan all of Dayton, OH; One Granddaughter LaWonda Morgan of Cincinnati, OH. Six great grandchildren J'Vair, J'Vion, Co'Rae, Darrion, Darrius, Karev and one great great grand daughter Maliyah. Also a special family friend Jaime Nowak and a host of other loving family members and friends.



Funeral service 11:00 am, Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Mt Olive Baptist Church. (THOMAS FUNERAL HOME)



