LUNA, Jose Cabarlo



Age 89 of Centerville, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Soin Medical Center Kettering Network. He was born April 20, 1932, in Pangasinan, Philippines, the son of the late Claudio Luna and Victoria Cabarlo.



Jose or Joe as he is fondly called, is survived by the following children, nephews, nieces and grandchildren: Joy (Carmelo, children CJ and Miguel) Delgado; Geraldine



(Rainier) Cid; Amabelle (Ramir, son Angelo) Cruz; Eric (Sheila, children EJ and Justine) Luna; Lhea (daughters Sarah and



Katie) Layfield; Mildred (Alain, children Alayannah, Angelique and AJ) Ngaosi; Raymund (Marla, daughter Ria) Villapena; Carol (Henry, children Sean, Delica, Angelina and Lorenzo) Abante; Jamela (Paul, children Gavin, Gari and Nala) San



Diego; Jay and Jeremy De Mesa; Arlette (Rodel, son Ardel), Annalyn, Antonette, Jojo Evangelista. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Leticia Villapena and Noma Delica, and brother-in-law, Jessie De Mesa.



Joe was a man of few words and when he talks, he speaks from the heart. He never wanted to bother other people.



He was an engineer and he loves tinkering and repairing broken appliances on his own. He was always up-to-date with the local and international news especially with the Philippines news which he accessed from his computer. He loved to watch boxing despite being reruns and old matches.



He was a devoted and loving grandfather. He is very much loved and will be missed terribly.



Joe wished for a direct cremation which is honored and respected. A celebration of life will be held on a later date. This will include a Catholic Mass at Church of the Incarnation.



